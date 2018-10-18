RRB Group D 2018 Exam Date, City Details For Remaining Candidates Not Today

RRB Group D exam details for remaining candidates will not be released today.

Jobs | | Updated: October 18, 2018 10:20 IST
New Delhi: 

RRB Group D exam details for remaining candidates will not be released today. RRbs have pushed the release of the exam information by one day. Earlier, RRB Group D exam city and date details were to be released today, however, in an update late yesterday, RRBs confirmed that the corresponding information will be released a day later, that is on October 19, 2018. 

The RRB Group D Exam City and date details will be released on the official RRB websites. Candidates who applied for the exam will need their user id created at the time of registration for the exam and date of birth to login to their account and check their allotted date and exam city. 

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Important Points To Remember 

RRBs had, in February, announced more than 60,000 vacancies for the Group D posts. The examination schedule was postponed and eventually began on September 17. The CBT for RRB Group D posts will conclude in December 2018. 

Meanwhile, RRBs had also advertised recruitment for Group C ALP and Technician posts. The RRB CBT for Group C posts concluded on September 4, 2018. After the RRB Group C exam was over, preliminary ansewr key and objection tracker was released. 

Now, candidates who appeared for the Group C CBT are eagerly waiting for the result declaration for RRB Group C first CBT. 

Jobs News

