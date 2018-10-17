Next Slot Of RRB Group D Exam Details Soon: Important Points For Candidates Who Are Yet To Appear

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Date Details On Official Websites

For the railway group D exam, railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will release the exam date, admit card download, centre details for the remaining candidates who have not appeared for the exam yet. RRBs will upload the exam details on the official websites. With the exam details, candidates can get to know the admit card download date. On the said date, RRB websites will host the group D admit card, which candidates can download using their registration ID and date of birth as password.

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: List Of Official Websites

It is likely that RRBs will not release the group D exam details for all the candidates, tomorrow. Since the exam is scheduled till December and huge numbers of candidates have registered for it, RRBs are conducting the exam shift wise and details of the exams are being released in different slots. In this way, candidates can get the details with much convenience.

RRB Group D Exam Date, City Details For Remaining Candidates Tomorrow

Candidates who do not receive their exam details tomorrow should wait for the next slot. Before this, RRBs had released details for candidates on October 5 only for those candidates whose exams are scheduled till October 26, 2018.

On October 18, RRBs will release group D exam details from October 29. Admit cards for this slot of candidates will be released from October 25. There will be no exams on October 27 and 28.

