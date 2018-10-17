RRB Group D Exam Date, City Details For Remaining Candidates Tomorrow

RRB Group D Exam 2018: RRBs will be releasing exam centre and date details for the remaining candidates on their official website tomorrow. While, the time has not been announced yet, it is expected that RRB Group D exam details would be released by 6:00 pm evening. The details would be released for exams that are scheduled on or after October 29, 2018.

It is highly likely that RRBs would release details only up to a certain date. Earlier, RRBs had released details for candidates on October 5. On October 5, RRB Group D exam details were released only for candidates whose exams are scheduled till October 26, 2018.

RRB Group D Exam Details: How to check?

Step one: Go to official RRB website (list here).

Step two: Click on the link provided to download e-call letter, exam city & date advice and SC/ST travel authority. Make sure that you click on the link provided for CEN 02/2018 (Level 1 posts).

Step three: Enter your user id and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your exam details.

RRB Group D exam is a computer-based test. In the RRB group D exam, questions will be from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science and current affairs.

The exam will carry negative marks for every wrong answer attempted. Candidates will be allowed 90 minutes for attempting 100 questions.

In order to qualify for the next selection in the Group D post recruitment, candidates shall have to score more than 40% marks. The pass percentage for reserved categories is 30%.

