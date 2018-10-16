RRB Group D Exam City, Date Details For Remaining Candidates On October 18

RRB Group D Exam 2018: RRBs have been conducting Group D exams since September 17, 2018. The first stage exam is a computer-based test. The exam is being conducted in a phased manner and hence RRBs have been releasing exam information in a phased manner too. Last, the RRBs had released information about exam centre and date details on October 5, 2018.

On October 5, information was released only for those candidates whose examination was scheduled till October 26, 2018.

RRBs will now be releasing exam city and date details for Group D CBT scheduled on or after October 29, 2018. The information will be released on RRB official websites on October 18, 2018.

After the information on RRB Group D exam center and date is released candidates will be able to download their RRB Group D admit card 4 days before their scheduled exam date.

It is also expected that RRB Kolkata and RRB Bhubaneshwar will soon declare exam dates for the exams which were postponed in these two regions.

Due to the onset of Cyclone Titli, Group D exam for RRB Bhubaneswar candidates was cancelled. Likewise, RRB Kolkata cancelled the exam which was scheduled on September 26 due to Bandh in the State.

Again, due to Puja holidays two exam centres in Kolkata will remain closed and as a result candidates who have been allotted these centres will be given a new exam date after October 26. New re-scheduled exam date will be intimated to the concerned candidates through SMS/email on their registered mobile number/ email id.

