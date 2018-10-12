No RRB Group D Exams On 27-28 October, Next Exam Date List Soon

Next RRB Group D Exam Schedule List Soon

As per the latest update given by the RRBs on group D exam, there will be no exams on October 27 and 28. So far the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have released exam schedule till October 26. The next slot of exam dates will be released on October 18. The RRBs have said that for the next slot, Group D exam dates will be announced from October 29. 'Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 18-10-2018,' reads the latest update.

RRB Group D CBT Exam 2018: Check Updates For This Week

Railway group D exam will continue till December 2018 and the Boards are releasing the dates phase wise. The exams are also conducted for a particular number of candidates per day considering the availability of exam specific equipment at centres.

RRB Group D Admit Card: Here Is How To Download Your Hall Tickets For October Exams

On the other hand, RRB Kolkata and RRB Bhubaneswar are yet to announce new dates for the group D exam which have been cancelled due to bandh and cyclone, respectively. Recently due to the onset of Cyclone Titli, Group D exam for RRB Bhubaneswar candidates has been cancelled. Likewise, RRB Kolkata cancelled the exam on September 26 due to Bandh in the State. Again, due to Puja holidays two exam centres in Kolkata will remain closed as a result of which candidates allotted those centres will be given a new exam date after October 26. New re-scheduled exam date will be intimated to them through SMS/email in their registered mobile/ email id.

