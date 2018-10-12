RRB Group D Exam 2018: Exam Postponed In Bhubaneshwar; Update Awaited

RRB Group D Exam 2018: RRB Group D exam began on September 17 and will end in December. The exams are being held across the country in several cities. RRB Bhubaneshwar recently postponed the Group D CBT which were scheduled on October 11 and October 12. The exams were cancelled only for the exam centres in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda and Berhamapur cities.

The RRB Group D exam was postponed in the above mentioned cities on accounts of the cyclone Titli. RRB Bhubaneshwar posted the following update on its website,

"Due to the forecast of severe cyclone named TITLI in Odisha on 11th & 12th October 2018, the RRB exams will not be held in any of the centres under the jurisdiction of Railway Recruitment Board /Bhubaneswar i.e. at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda, and Berhamapur cities on the above dates."

RRB Group D Exam Updates For This Week

The new exam dates and revised exam city will be intimated to the concerned candidates on their registered mobile number and email.

Candidates whose RRB Group D exams were on these two dates are awaiting an update.

Meanwhile, the admit cards for RRB Group D CBT exams which will be held this week are available for download, Candidates whose exams are scheduled this week can download their RRB Group D hall tickets from the official website.

