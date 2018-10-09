RRBs Releasing Group D Admit Card, Exam Details Phase Wise; Next Update Soon

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Date Details: Check At Rrb.gov.in

RRB Group D Exam: In order to update the registered candidates about the Group D admit card and exam date, promptly without any server related issues, RRBs are releasing the details phase wise. As of now, the Boards have released the exam details till October 26 schedule in three slots. The next slot of RRB group D exam detail will be out next week on October 18. Candidates will then be intimated about the exam details beginning from October 29. Likewise, RRB group D admit cards are also being released 4 days before the exam.

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Date, Shift Details Published; Download Now

As per reports, for the festivals RRBs will not conduct the exam from October 17 to October 22.

Appeared For RRB Group D Exam? Here's What You Should Know About PET

Railway group D exam is being held in three shifts. candidates who are given shift 1 should report at the examination centre by 7.45am and the gates will be closed by 8.15 am. For second shift candidates shall have report for the test by 10.45 am and the gate will be closed by 11.45 am. For the third shift, which starts from 4.00 pm, the candidates will need to report at the RRB CBT centre by 2.15 pm while the gates will be closed by 3.15 pm.

RRB Group D Exam 2018: Update For CBT Scheduled This Week

Those appearing for the exam, can practice the mock test available online.

Click here for more Jobs News