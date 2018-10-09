Appeared For RRB Group D Exam? Here's What You Should Know About PET

RRB Group D Exam: Know About Physical Efficiency Test

RRB group D exam is under way. The exam is being conducted phase wise. Candidates who have already appeared for the exam should now prepare themselves for the physical efficiency tests (PET). Railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will shortlist candidates for the PET on the basis of their performance in the computer based test (CBT). Candidates shall be called twice the community wise total number of vacancies notified for Group D posts. For the vacancy number candidates can refer the CEN 02/ 2018 advertisement.

Candidates should note that clearing the PET is mandatory and it will be qualifying in nature.

Railways will conduct the PET after the result of Group D CBT is declared. The passing criteria in the PET will be different for male and female candidates.

For both male and female candidates, physical efficiency will be tested on the basis of lifting weight within a specific time limit and running ability.

Male candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in 2 minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They should also be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 4 minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

On the other hand the weight capacity for female candidates is 20 kg with the same time frame as male candidates. In the running test, they should be able to run for a distance of 1000 metres in 5 minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Candidates belonging to PwD category are exempted from appearing for PET. However such candidates will have to pass the medical exam, after qualifying CBT.

