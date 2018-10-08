2600 Trackman Recruitment In Railways Is A Re-Engagement Job; Not A Direct Recruitment Process

Railway Recruitment 2018 For 2600 Trackman Posts; Retired Employees Eligible

The ongoing buzz around 2600 trackman recruitment under Northern Railways is a 're-engagement' job notification. For the applicants, service record of last 5 years will be verified. The maximum age limit for this job is 65 years and the validity of this re-engagement scheme is December 1, 2019. Selected candidates will be posted under Moradabad region. The last date for submission of applications is October 15. Trackman-How they work in Indian Railways

In June 2018, railways 'has approved a proposal to engage retired railway staff at Rs. 1,200 per day, to preserve, restore and revive railway heritage items such as steam locomotives, vintage coaches, steam cranes, semaphore signals, station equipment and steam-powered equipment,' reported news agency Press Trust of India. Earlier, on December 2017, the national transporter decided to increase the retirement age of railway employees to 65 years.

In the same note, Delhi government will appoint retired teachers, on hourly basis, as Resource Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) as decided in November 2017. In the process Directorate of Education (DoE) placed a total of 1924 retired teachers in the merit list. 'Engagement of Resource (Retired) teachers is purely a short term measure initially for a period up to 31 March 2018. The resource teacher engagement will be terminated as soon as regular teacher joins the school,' reads the official notification released by DoE.

A similar recruitment drive was also done by the Canara Bank in November 2017. 'Retired officials with good track record and 'experience of minimum of 20 years of service in Bank'. It is important to note that applicants must have adequate knowledge to handle computers and powerpoints,' were few criteria for being eligible for the recruitment.

Meanwhile, the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) are conducting exams for Group D post recruitment.

