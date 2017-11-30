Retired Teachers To Be Appointed In Delhi Government Schools Delhi government school will appoint retired teachers, on hourly basis, as Resource Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs).

Share EMAIL PRINT Retired Teachers To Be Appointed In Delhi Government Schools As Resource TGTs, PGTs New Delhi: Delhi government school will appoint retired teachers, on hourly basis, as Resource Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). Applications had been invited from retired teachers from 15 November 2017 till 22 November 2017. The merit list was released on 27 November. Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi government has asked the Head Of Schools to process the applications latest within 3 days (the last day being today, 30 November 2017). A total of 1924 retired teachers have been placed in the merit list released by the Directorate at edudel.nic.in.



Applications were invited from retired teachers from Government Schools of DoE/ DoE aided schools/ Central Government and local bodies of Delhi for the year 2017-2018. CTET qualification was not considered for recruitment.



Upon selection the Resource TGT will be deployed for 75 periods, each having 1 hour duration (maximum) per month; it will be 60 for Resource PGTs. Remuneration for Resource TGTs will be Rs 500 per period and it will be 700 for the PGTs.



'Engagement of Resource (Retired) teachers is purely a short term measure initially for a period up to 31 March 2018. The resource teacher engagement will be terminated as soon as regular teacher joins the school,' reads the official notification released by DoE.



On 18 November, the Delhi High Court was informed by the AAP government that there was a shortage of over 27,000 regular teachers in the government schools here. The Directorate of Education (DoE) of the Delhi government, in an affidavit, said as of April 1, the sanctioned regular posts of teachers were 64,263 and the vacancies were 25,337.





