RRB Group D Exam 2018: Update For CBT Scheduled This Week

RRBs recently released the exam details for candidates whose exams would be conducted between October 17 to October 26, 2018. The details are available on the official website. The RRB Group D Exam details for candidates whose examinations are scheduled on or after October 28 will be released on October 18, 2018 on the official RRB websites.

Meanwhile, the admit cards for the exams scheduled in next 4 days have been released. Candidates can download their RRB Group D admit cards by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official RRB website (links here).

Step two: Click on the link provided to check your exam details.

Step three: Enter your login id and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

In case, the website does not respond then wait for some time and try again. We suggest that you try downloading your admit card in non-peak hours when the traffic on the website is less.

Candidates who are due to appear in the exam are advised to go through the mock test available on the official website once. The mock test has been prepared on the lines of the actual CBT for RRB Group D. This will help you understand the rules of the exam.

On the exam day, a candidate must carry their admit card, and a photo identity proof in original. The details of valid identity proof for RRB Group D exam are here.

Candidates are not supposed to carry any electronic item to the RRB Group D exam centre. Items such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed inside the RRB Group D exam centre.

