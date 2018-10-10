RRB Group D Admit Card: Here Is How To Download Your Hall Tickets For October Exams

RRB Group D admit card: Download your hall tickets now

RRBs will be conducting the RRB Group D exam for recruitment of level 1 staffs in Indian Railways on October 11 and October 12 as Computer Based Test or CBT in various centres across the country. The Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has so far released the exam and admit card details of the candidates whose recruitment tests are scheduled till October 26, 2018. The RRB admit card for Group D exams are available on the links provided on the respective websites of the Boards.

However, RRB Bhubaneswar has postponed the examinations scheduled for October 11 and 12 due to the expected landfall of Cyclone Titli in Odisa state. Click here to read more about that.

RRB Group D admit card download: Here's how to do

Follow these steps to download your RRB Group D admit card:

Step One : Visit the respective link of your RRB (Click here for going to your RRBs)

Step Two : Enter registration details on the fields given there

Step Three : Submit the details

Step Four : Download your RRB Group D admit card from next page

Step Five : Take a printout.

RRB Group D admit card download: Where to access the admit card links

Click in these links of your RRBs to download your admit cards:

