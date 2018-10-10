Cyclone Titli: RRB Bhubaneswar postpones group D exams, revised dates will be announced later

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Bhubaneshwar has cancelled the RRB Group D exam that was scheduled to be held on October 11 and 12 in various centres which comes under its jurisdiction as the Cyclone Titli is expected to make landfall at the Odisha coast at around 5:30 am tomorrow. The RRB Group D exams have been postponed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Khurda and Berhamapur. According to the Board Chairman of RRB Bhubaneshwar, revised dates and place will be sent to candidates on their registered mobile number and email.

PTI quoted IMD that the Cyclone Titli intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday and is moving towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, triggering rainfall in several parts of Odisha.

Odisha: Due to #Titli,Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam that was scheduled on 11&12 Oct in Bhubaneswar,Cuttack,Dhenkanal, Sambalpur,Khurda&Berhamapur has been cancelled.Revised dates&place to be sent to candidates on their registered mobile no&email:Chairman, RRB, Bhubaneshwar - ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018

Schools and colleges are already closed in four districts in Odisha which is on high alert as Cyclone Titli heads towards the coast.

Cyclone Titli is expected to make landfall at the Odisha coast at around 5:30 am tomorrow.

The Met department has warned of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at several places and "extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated areas till tomorrow under the impact of the severe cyclonic storm.

RRBs across the country have been organizing the Group D or Level 1 recruitment exams since September 17, 2018 as Computer Based Tests or CBTs in various centres.

Click here for more Jobs News

