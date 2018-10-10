Titli Likely To Turn Into Severe Cyclonic Storm By Noon, Odisha On Alert

Cyclone Titli: The Odisha government has set up a target to ensure zero-casualties during the cyclone

Schools and colleges are closed in four districts in Odisha which is on high alert as cyclone Titli heads towards the coast. The government has said that cyclone Titli is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by noon; it is expected to make landfall on Thursday morning.

Cyclone Titli is currently centred about 510 km southeast of Gopalpur and will cross Odisha and the adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam.

Cyclonic storm #Titli very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by noon.

Union Minister @drharshvardhan takes an urgent review; situation being monitored at highest level

In a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, it was decided that schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur will remain closed today and tomorrow. A decision on closing educational institutions in other parts of the state will be taken after monitoring the situation of the cyclone in Odisha.

The Odisha government has set up a target to ensure zero-casualties during the cyclone. It has alerted all district authorities to prepare for emergency relief work and those living in low-lying areas have been asked to evacuate. Fishermen have been told not to go out to the sea as winds up to 125 kmph are likely to accompany cyclone Titli.

Deputy special relief commissioner PK Mohapatra said the state has deployed 300 motor boats, National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams and fire personnel to assist in the rescue operation.

