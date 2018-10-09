Cyclone Titli Live Updates: Red Alert Issued In Odisha

Cyclone Titli: The Odisha government has alerted all district authorities to prepare for relief work

The national weather office IMD has issued a red alert today over a deep depression present for some time over the Bay of Bengal that has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is heading towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. Titli is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, the IMD added. The Odisha government has alerted all district authorities to prepare for emergency relief work. The IMD has also warned of heavy rain in West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the live updates on cyclone Titli: