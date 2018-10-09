Cyclone Titli Live Updates: Red Alert Issued In Odisha

Bhubaneswar:
Cyclone Titli: The Odisha government has alerted all district authorities to prepare for relief work
The national weather office IMD has issued a red alert today over a deep depression present for some time over the Bay of Bengal that has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is heading towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast. Titli is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, the IMD added. The Odisha government has alerted all district authorities to prepare for emergency relief work. The IMD has also warned of heavy rain in West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh.
Here are the live updates on cyclone Titli:
Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi directed to take steps to identify the people living near the coast in the districts of Ganjam, Khordha and Puri, and shift them to safe shelters. "Since damage to thatched huts is expected in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Khordha, Nayagarh and Puri, people living in kutcha houses who are likely to be affected by the cyclone shall also be evacuated to cyclone/ flood shelters and other safe pucca buildings," Mr Sethi said
Cyclone Titli's eye has been located at 530 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 480 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said
The cyclone over west-central Bay of Bengal moved west-north westwards at a speed of 8 kmph during the past six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm Titli, the IMD said