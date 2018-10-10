Schools, Colleges Shut In Odisha As Cyclonic Storm Titli Approaches Coast

The Odisha government has set up a target to ensure zero-casualties during the cyclone.

The Odisha government has announced the closure of all schools and colleges from today in four districts of the state as a precautionary measure against cyclone Titli. Due to a deep depression over Bay of Bengal, the storm is heading towards the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast and is likely to cause heavy rainfall in the state.

In a meeting chaired by the chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, it was decided that schools, colleges, Anganwadi centres in the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur will remain closed on October 10 and October 11. After monitoring the situation, a decision on the closure of educational institutions in other parts of the state will be taken.

Cyclone Titli is centred about 510km southeast of Gopalpur and will cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam on Thursday morning.

The Odisha government has set up a target to ensure zero-casualties during the cyclone. It has alerted all district authorities to prepare for emergency relief work and those living in low-lying areas have been asked to evacuate. Fishermen have been told not to go out to the sea as winds up to 125 kmph are likely to accompany cyclone Titli.

Deputy special relief commissioner PK Mohapatra said the state has deployed 300 motor boats, National Disaster Response Force, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams and fire personnel to assist in the rescue operation.

With inputs from agencies