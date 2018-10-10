Cyclone Titli Live Updates: 5 Districts In Odisha Evacuated

Cyclone Titli is expected to make landfall between Odisha's Gopalpur and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Titli is expected to make landfall at the Odisha coast at around 5:30 am tomorrow. Five coastal districts have been evacuated, with residents being moved to safety after the storm intensified. Schools, colleges and anganwadi centres in four districts of Odisha are closed today and tomorrow. Cyclone Titli is expected to make landfall between Gopalpur in Odisha and Kalingapatanam in Andhra Pradesh. It is about 280 km away from the coastal town of Gopalpur in Odisha and 270 km away from Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Here are the live updates on Cyclone Titli: