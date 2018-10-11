RRB Group D CBT Exam 2018: Check Updates For This Week

RRB Group D 2018: RRB is in the process of conducting computer-based exams for recruitment of eligible candidates for Group D posts. The exam schedule began on September 17, 2018 and will be over in December 2018. For candidates who are yet to receive information on their exam date and city, the official website of the regional RRB, to which they applied to, is the most credible source of all information.

RRB Group D candidates who are waiting for latest update on RRB Group D exam, here are some of the latest developments.

The exam date and city details for candidates whose RRB Group D exam is on or after October 29, 2018, the RRB Group D exam details will be released on October 18, 2018.

The RRB Group D admit cards for exams scheduled this week have been released and are available for download on the official website.

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Bhubaneshwar has cancelled the RRB Group D exam that was scheduled to be held on October 11 and 12 in various centres which comes under its jurisdiction in view of the Cyclone Titli which made it's landfall in Odisha today.

After the first CBT, RRBs will conduct PET for Group D candidates, which is mandatory and qualifying in nature. Check details about the RRB Group D PET here.

The RRB Group D answer key will be made available on the official RRB websites after the exam is over. RRBs would release preliminary answer key and objection tracker first. After receiving objection and resolving them, the final answer key and result for RRB Group D first CBT will be released.

