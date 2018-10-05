RRB Kolkata To Announce New Date For 'Bandh-Hit' Group D Candidates

RRB Kolkata Group D Exam Date For September 26 CBT

For those candidates who could not appear for the RRB group D exam on September 26 under RRB Kolkata are likely to get a new exam date today. On September 26 many candidates could not appear for the railway group D exam due to the 12 hour bandh in the State. As a result of which RRB Kolkata had notified, then, to announce a new exam date for the bandh-hit candidates. Railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will announce the remaining schedule of the Group D exam today. So far, the group D exam schedule till October 16 has been intimated to candidates.

Group D Exam Details At 5.00 pm Today: Confirm RRBs

'All the candidates who were scheduled to appear in the Computer Based Test (CBT) in West Bengal on 26-09-2018 but could not appear due to the Bandh in the State, shall be given an opportunity to appear in the CBT after 16-10-2018 These candidates shall be intimated about the rescheduled date and venue through website, e-mail and SMS,' reads the official update.

RRB group D exams have begun nationwide as a part of the selection process for recruitment to more than 60,000 posts. The exams are conducted under the supervision of the RRBs and the admit cards/ hall tickets for the exam are being released phase wise.

As of now, RRB group D admit cards are being released four days before the scheduled date.

Click here for more Jobs News