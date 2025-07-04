She Was Angry At Friend For Forcing Sex: New Detail In Pune Techie Rape Case

The IT professional who claimed that she was raped at her home in Pune on Wednesday filed the complaint against her friend allegedly "out of anger", police sources said, introducing an unexpected twist in the case. The woman had earlier claimed she was raped by a courier delivery agent.

The woman has told police that she wasn't ready for sexual intercourse that day, but the man allegedly forced himself on her, the sources said.

As per the initial probe, Wednesday wasn't the first time that the 22-year-old woman met him. They first met at a community event and became friends, the sources said.

They had met many times at the woman's house, and they decided to meet on Wednesday as well, they added.

In her statement, the woman has allegedly confessed to having initially given false information to the police.

"She said she wasn't ready for sexual intercourse that day, but her friend forced her into it anyway. So out of anger, she filed a complaint with the police that she was raped," the sources said.

In her complaint, the woman had claimed that a man who posed as a courier delivery agent entered her flat in the Kondhwa area when she was alone and forced himself on her. She also told the police that before leaving, the accused clicked a selfie using her phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen, and left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident.

But after detaining the suspect, a highly qualified professional, the police found out that the woman herself had taken the selfie, which originally showed his face clearly, edited it, and also typed the alleged threatening message.

As per sources, the man works at a reputable company. The probe has also revealed that both their families knew each other.

The man used to get several parcels delivered to her home and come over when her family was not there, the sources said.