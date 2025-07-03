"Will Come Again": Rapist's Chilling Selfie After Pune Woman Abused At Home

A 22-year-old woman living in a posh residential society in Pune was raped at home, allegedly by a courier delivery staff. According to police, the accused entered the woman's home after she went inside to check her phone for an OTP. He then raped her and left the spot.

According to some reports, the accused sprayed something on the woman's face and she was unconscious when he fled the spot. Some reports have also claimed that before leaving the flat, the accused clicked a selfie on the survivor's phone and wrote, "I will come again."

Police are now investigating the incident.

Rajkumar Shinde, Deputy Police Commissioner, said police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections relating to rape, assaulting a woman and criminal intimidation. "Yesterday, around 7:30 pm, a delivery boy with a bank envelope reached the flat of a 22-year-old woman. When she went inside to get the PIN for the courier, he closed the door (and raped her). Ten teams, five from the crime branch and five zonal teams, are working on this case. The woman had been unconscious since 7.30 pm. Forensic experts were called to check (if something was sprayed on her). A selfie was found in the woman's phone. We are analysing it," he said.