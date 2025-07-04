Air India Pilot Collapses Before Operating Bengaluru-Delhi Flight: Report

An Air India pilot collapsed just before operating a flight from Bengaluru to Delhi, PTI reported, quoting sources on Friday.

The pilot was immediately taken to hospital and the airline had to arrange another pilot to fly the passengers to their destination.

Air India confirmed that "there was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4."

"There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate the flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, which he was rostered for, and was taken to a local hospital immediately," Air India said in a statement.

"He is currently stable but continues to be under the supervision of doctors at the same hospital," the airline said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)