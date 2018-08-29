RRB Group D Exam Pattern Released; Check Section Wise Marks For Computer Based Test (CBT) Here

RRB Group D Exam Pattern Released; Check Section Wise Marks For CBT Here

RRB Recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB), Ministry of Railways have released the section wise marks for various parts of the syllabus for the Group D exam's Computer Based Test (CBT) today. According to the notification by RRB, duration of the CBT will be 90 minutes while eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe will be allowed 120 minutes. In Level 1 or Group D exam, there will be 100 questions in four categories, namely - Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science and General awareness and Current Affairs.

In RRB Group D exam, Mathematics section will have 25 questions while the General Intelligence and Reasoning section will have 30 questions. There will be 25 questions in General Science and General awareness and Current Affairs section will have 20 questions.

"The section wise distribution given above is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers," the RRB Group D notification said.

RRB Group D Exam: Section Wise Marks For Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRBs have recently announced that the CBT for recruitment of Level 1 or RRB Group D posts is likely to start from next month. According to a statement posted on the official websites of RRBs, the CBT for about 63 thousand posts of Level-1 like Track Maintainers, Assistant Pointsmen etc., (erstwhile Group-D) is likely to begin from September 17, 2018.

The RRB also said the RRB admit card, exam city, date and shift details will be made live 10 days prior to the start of CBT.From the beginning of this year, Indian Railways's RRBs are engaged in one of the largest recruitment process for more than 1 lakh jobs in various departments of India's largest employer. For Level-1 posts about 1.89 crore candidates have applied while other recruitment includes ALP and RPF jobs.

Since August, 2015 all RRB examinations have been conducted through Online (Computer Based Test) Mode. So far, four such Pan India Online examination have been conducted successfully for staggering number of about 1.14 Crore candidates.

