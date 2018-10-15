RRB Group D Exam 2018: Date, Centre, Other Details Of Remaining Candidates This Week

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Date 2018 Direct Links

Candidates who have not received the RRB Group D exam schedule yet will receive it this week. Railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will release the exam date, centre and admit card download dates for exams starting from October 29. As of now, the exam details are available only till October 26, 2018. The exam details of remaining candidates will be available on October 18. Candidates shall have to login to the official portal using their user ID and date of birth. RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: List Of Official Websites

'Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 18-10-2018,' reads the official update released by RRBs.

As is seen from the update, there will be no group D exams on 27 and 28 October.

Railway group D exam will continue till December 2018 and the Boards are releasing the dates phase wise. The exams are also conducted for a particular number of candidates per day considering the availability of exam specific equipment at centres.

Meanwhile exams have been cancelled for few centres under RRB Kolkata and RRB Bhubaneswar and new dates will be announced by the respective RRBs. New re-scheduled exam date will be intimated to them through SMS/email in their registered mobile/ email id.

