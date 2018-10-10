RRB Exams 2018: List Of RRB Login Portals For Group D, ALP, Technician Exams

Currently, RRBs are conducting ALP, technician and Group D recruitment exams. So far, answer key challenge has been over for ALP, technician exams and group D exam is under way. Close to one crore candidates are involved in the railway exams. In order to update candidates promptly about the exam date and centre RRBs are releasing the details phase wise in different slots. Concerned candidates should be aware of the RRB login portals which are active for the formalities of the exams.

List of RRB Login Portals For ALP, Technician and Group D Exams

For group D exam, the exam city and date details can be retrieved online. For logging in to the portal candidates need to enter their registration number as user ID and date of birth as user password. Therefore there's no option for retrieving the password. Click here for RRB login link for Group D exam details. RRB group D admit card is also available in the same portal.

For RRB ALP, technician exam, the login portal for answer key and challenge submission is not working. But the next update can be expected here. The official announcement for answer key and objection tracker was available here and the objection submission portal was made active on the specified date. RRBs may release the final answer key soon and the result of the first CBT of ALP, technician posts will be declared thereafter.

The ALP, technician application edit portal has been inactivated. The last date for modification was October 6. Inclusions if required, will be announced by the RRBs on the same portal.

