Here's How To Check RRB Group D Exam Details Tomorrow

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Details: How To Check

RRB group D exam date, city: RRBs will release the railway group D exam city, date details of the 'next slot' of candidates who have not received the details yet. Railway recruitment boards (RRBs), the exam conducting bodies for railway group D exam, are conducting the exam and releasing the details phase wise. The exam had begun on September 17 and since then the boards have released group D exam details in three phases. The exams will continue till December 2018. More than 60,000 vacancies were announced by the railways in February for group D post recruitment.

RRBs will host the group D exam details on the official websites. List of RRB Official Websites

RRBs will update the candidates on their registered mobile numbers and email addresses. On the website, candidates can download it using their registration ID and date of birth.

'Candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 18-10-2018,' reads the latest update.

There will be no RRB Group D exam on October 27 and 28. So far the RRBs have released exam schedule till October 26. The next slot of Group D exam dates will be announced from October 29.

In the recent, RRB ALP, technician exam close to 50 lakh candidates had appeared for 26000 posts, which was later increased to 60000. As of now, preliminary answer key and objections formality is over. RRBs are yet to release the first computer based test result, after which there will be a second test.

There's only one computer based test for RRB group D exam.

Click here for more Jobs News