RRB ALP Recruitment 2018: Important Update On Submission Of Additional Qualifications

Railways Recruitment Board or RRB of Indian Railways has given a final opportunity for submission of additional qualifications in the application forms of RRB ALP recruitment. Along with this, the RRB ALP applicants who have attended the first state examination will also be given to add the details of option for RRB, post preferences, exam trade and bank details in the recruitment registration page of CEN 01/2018 (Assistant Loco Pilot or ALP and Technicians). The Board had earlier given a chance for submission of additional qualifications, option for RRB, post preferences, exam trade and bank details on September 20, 2018.

The RRBs across the country had arranged RRB ALP and Technician state 1 recruitment examinations from August 9 to September 4 for the recruitment of more than 60,000 posts in country's largest employer.

In September, after the completion of the exams, individual attention of the candidates was also drawn by sending individual SMSs and emails to their registered mobile numbers and email IDs the candidates used during the registration process.

Though, 15 days from September 22, 18 to October 6, 18 was provided with personalised SMSs and emails to fill the options for RRB, posts etc, according to a statement from RRBs, the Boards have received representations from candidates to give one final chance to fill their RRB, post preferences etc.

Considering the above representations, the Board has said that, one time final opportunity is being given to the candidates to fill additional qualification (if any), option for RRB, post preferences, exam trade, and bank details in their RRB ALP registration forms before 11.59 hrs of October 21, 2018.

"It may be noted that this is the FINAL OPPORTUNITY and it is not possible to provide any further opportunity beyond this date," a notice from RRB said.

"Those Candidates who have not yet submitted the option for RRB, post preference and exam trade may login to RRB and post preference option link available on the website as well as on the e-mails sent to them and complete the process well before the closing time of 11.59 hrs of 21-10-18, failing which such candidates will not be considered for shortlisting to 2nd stage CBT," the notice said.

The applicants may access the direct link to update their details from these links of various RRB websites:

