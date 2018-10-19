RRB Group D Exam Date, City Details To Be Released Today

RRB Group D Exam 2018: RRB Group D exam details for candidates whose exam is scheduled on or after October 29, 2018 will be released today. So far, RRBs have not made any further postponement. Earlier the details were to be released on October 18but the date was pushed to October 19. RRB Group D details which will be released today are exam date for candidates and exam city allotted to them.

The detailed exam programme will be released only with RRB Group D Admit Cards which will be made available 4 days prior to the exam date allotted to a candidate.

All of this information will be released on all the Regional RRB websites.

Candidates whose exam was not scheduled up till October 26, 2018 can check their allotted exam date today. There is a possibility that RRB may not release exam details for every remaining candidate today, to avoid rush on the website and following it earlier mode of releasing details in a phased manner.

In case, RRB Group D exam city and date is not visible for any candidate, they are advised to wait for further notification from RRBs.

Meanwhile, candidates whose RRB Group D CBT is scheduled this week, can download their admit cards from the official RRB websites. To download RRB Group D admit card, or to check RRB Group D exam details candidates would need their user id and date of birth. It is vital to follow instructions carefully while logging in to download admit card or check details. See detailed instructions here.

