RRB Group D Exam Questions To Cover These Subject Areas

RRB Group D Admit Card 2018: RRB Exam Syllabus, Pattern, Questions, Cut-Off Marks

RRB Group D admit card 2018: As part of the recruitment process conducted by various Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) in the country, the candidates have to go through a Computer Based Test or CBT to qualify for the second stage of the exam. The Boards have already released the RRB Group D admit card and exam date, exam shift and exam city details on the official portals hosted by Indianrailways.gov.in, the official website of Indian Railways. Actual RRB Group D admit card will be released four days before the exam date.

All the eligible candidates from the those applicants who have applied for RRB Group D exam have to undergo the CBT on the specified date, time and venue as per the e-call letter to be downloaded by the candidates from the websites of RRBs.

The information about the RRB Group D admit card download will be communicated through the websites as well as personal email communication to the candidates.

RRB Group D exam 2018: Question Type and Syllabus

The Questions in RRB Group D exam will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

Mathematics

The syllabus under this will cover Number system, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time and Work; Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern etc.

General intelligence and reasoning

The syllabus under this will cover Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement - Arguments and Assumptions etc.

General science

The syllabus under this will cover Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10 standard level.

RRB Group D exam 2018: Marks distribution

General awareness

The syllabus under this area will cover general awareness on current affairs in Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance.

Exam timings

RRB Group D exam will be of a total duration of 90 minutes. A total number of 100 questions will be asked in the exam.

Reporting time for the first shift of RRB Group D exam is 7:15 am while the reporting time for second shift will be 10:45 am and reporting time for third shift is 14:15 pm.

RRB Group D exam 2018: Cut-Off for various categories

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories:

UR -40%

OBC-30%

SC-30%

ST-30%

These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PWD candidates in case of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them, said the RRB Group D notification.

The next stages in the recruitment process will be Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification (DV) later.

