RRB Group D Exam, Admit Card: Direct Links To Login For Date, Shift, City Details

RRB Group D Admit Card: RRBs have released the RRB Group D exam details for candidates whose CBT or Computer-Based Test have been scheduled till December 17, 2018. The RRB Group D admit cards for applicants whose exams have been scheduled to be held on October 29, 2018 will be open to download from October 25, as per the practice of Railway Recruitment Board, the official hiring agency of Indian Railways. RRB Group D exam or Group C Level I recruitment exam for the posts of track maintainer, Points man, Helper, Gateman and Porter started on September 17, 2018.

"The Exam City and Date information is live for all candidates scheduled till 17.12.2018," said a notification related to RRB Group D recruitment posted on the official websites (links are given on this story) of RRBs.

RRB recruitment Based on the notification CEN 02/2018 about Group C Level I (erstwhile Group D) posts for candidates who have passed Class 10 and have an industrial training certificate (ITI) is being conducted for more than 60 thousand vacancies.

The admit cards will be released four days prior to the exam date aloted to all candidates.

