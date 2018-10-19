RRB Recruitment 2018: 2 Days Left For Submission Of Additional Qualification, Post Preferences, Bank Details

RRB Recruitment 2018: RRB manages appointment of people to various posts in the Indian Railways.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) hires individuals for various positions in the Indian Railways. RRB manages hiring and appointment of people to various posts in the Railways. Recently, RRB allowed candidates who had applied for the positions of assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technician to submit additional qualification details, post preferences, options for RRB, exam trade and bank details. Earlier, a notice was published on the websites of the various RRBs, announcing October 20 as the due date for submission. However, a "final opportunity" is still open for candidates who have not submitted these documents yet, the RRB said on microblogging site Twitter.

RRB Recruitment 2018: Final opportunity

In a notice released on Thursday, RRB said that it also reminded individuals about the submission of documents and details via personal SMSes (short message service) and emails. The said notice was published on September 29, RRB said on its website - rrbcdg.gov.in.

"Adequate time of 15 days from 22-09-18 to 06-10-18 was provided with personalised SMSs and emails to fill the options for RRB, posts etc, representations have been received from candidates to give one final chance to fill their RRB, post preferences etc," RRB said.

Candidates are now being given a final opportunity before 11:59 hours of October 10, 2018, to submit additional qualification (if any), option for RRB, post preferences, exam trade, and bank details, RRB said. "It may be noted that this is the FINAL OPPORTUNITY and it is not possible to provide any further opportunity beyond this date," RRB said in the release.

Interested candidates may log in to RRB and use the "post preference option link" available on the website or in the email sent to them. If they fail to submit the documents and details before the stipulated time, they will not be considered for shortlisting to second stage CBT (computer-based test), according to RRB.

CBT means that candidates who appear for Railway Recruitment Board recruitment exams have to go to a centre where they take the exam from a computer system.

The said notice is only for candidates who have cleared the first stage of CBT.