RRB Group D Exam Date, City Soon; Admit Cards From October 25

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Date, City: Know How To Check

Regarding the RRB group D exam date, there's an official update which reads, 'candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 20-10-2018.' Candidates who have registered for the RRB group D exam should check their exam details online soon after they receive the update on their mobile numbers or on the email.

RRB Group D exam details can be checked here directly: RRB Ahmedabad, RRB Ajmer, RRB Allahabad, RRB Bangalore, RRB Bhopal, RRB Bhubaneshwar, RRB Bilaspur, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Chennai, RRB Gorakhpur, RRB Guwahati, RRB Jammu, RRB Kolkata, RRB Malda, RRB Mumbai, RRB Muzaffarpur, RRB Patna, RRB Ranchi, RRB Secunderabad, RRB Siliguri, RRB Thiruvananthapuram

The updates can be checked by logging in to the portal using registration ID and password. Here's the direct link to check the railway group D exam updates.

The RRB admit cards will be released four days prior to the exam date. For example, for exam scheduled on October 29, the admit cards will be available on October 25.

Candidates who do not receive their exam details tomorrow should wait for the next slot. Before this, RRBs had released details for candidates on October 5 only for those candidates whose exams are scheduled till October 26, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News