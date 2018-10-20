RRB Group D Exam Date, City Soon; Admit Cards From October 25

Before this, RRBs had released details for candidates on October 5 only for those candidates whose exams are scheduled till October 26, 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: October 20, 2018 10:18 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RRB Group D Exam Date, City Soon; Admit Cards From October 25

RRB Group D Admit Card, Exam Date, City: Know How To Check

New Delhi: 

Regarding the RRB group D exam date, there's an official update which reads, 'candidates, Please note - The Exam City and Date information is live for candidates scheduled till 26.10.2018. The next schedule of exam city and date intimation for the exam starting from 29th October 2018 will be live on 20-10-2018.' Candidates who have registered for the RRB group D exam should check their exam details online soon after they receive the update on their mobile numbers or on the email.

RRB Group D exam details can be checked here directly: RRB AhmedabadRRB AjmerRRB AllahabadRRB BangaloreRRB BhopalRRB BhubaneshwarRRB BilaspurRRB ChandigarhRRB ChennaiRRB GorakhpurRRB GuwahatiRRB JammuRRB KolkataRRB MaldaRRB MumbaiRRB MuzaffarpurRRB PatnaRRB RanchiRRB SecunderabadRRB SiliguriRRB Thiruvananthapuram

The updates can be checked by logging in to the portal using registration ID and password. Here's the direct link to check the railway group D exam updates.

The RRB admit cards will be released four days prior to the exam date. For example, for exam scheduled on October 29, the admit cards will be available on October 25.

Candidates who do not receive their exam details tomorrow should wait for the next slot. Before this, RRBs had released details for candidates on October 5 only for those candidates whose exams are scheduled till October 26, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RRB

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................