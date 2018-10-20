RRB ALP, Technician Exam: Tomorrow Last Day To Fill Additional Qualification, Exam Trade, Post Preference

RRB Notification For ALP, Technician Exam

For the RRB ALP technician exam candidates who have not filled additional qualifications have been given 'one time final opportunity to fill additional qualification (if any), option for RRB, Post preferences, Exam trade, and Bank details before 11.59 hrs of 21-10-18,' reads the latest notification from the RRBs regarding the ALP, technician exam. While the last date for it was October 6, RRBs received representations from candidates for one final chance. 'The notice was published on the websites of RRBs for Submission of additional qualifications, option for RRB, Post preferences, Exam trade and Bank details on 20/09/2018. Individual attention of the candidates was also drawn about this notice by sending individual SMSs and emails to their registered mobile nos. and email IDs. This Notice was again published on 29.09.2018,' says the railway recruitment boards.

RRB Group D Exam Date, City Soon; Admit Cards From October 25

This is the last chance for the candidates who wish to add details, 'it is not possible to provide any further opportunity beyond this date,' notify the boards.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2018: Important Update On Submission Of Additional Qualifications

Candidates shall have to add qualification details and give options for posts before 11.59 hours of October 21. Candidates those who do not submit option for RRB, post preference and exam trade will not be shortlisted for the second stage CBT.

