RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended, Check Details

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to apply for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment exam 2025. The new deadline to submit applications is May 19, which was earlier May 11.



RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Revised Date

Last date for application fee payment for submitted applications: May 21, 2025

Modification window for corrections in the application form (with payment of the modification fee): May 22 to May 31, 2025



RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Zone-Wise Vacancy Details

The RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 offers a total of 9,970 posts across various railway zones. The zone-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

Central Railway - 376 posts

Eastern Railway - 868 posts

Southern Railway - 510 posts

Western Railway - 885 posts

South Eastern Railway - 921 posts

Northern Railway - 521 posts

North Eastern Frontier - 125 posts

East Central Railway - 700 posts

North Central Railway - 508 posts

West Central Railway - 759 posts

South East Central Railway - 568 posts

South Central Railway - 989 posts

North Eastern Railway - 100 posts

North Western Railway - 679 posts

Metro Railway Kolkata - 225 posts

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Educational Criteria

Candidates must have:

Passed Class 10 with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade, or

Completed Class 10 with a three-year diploma in engineering, or

Hold a bachelor's degree in engineering in the corresponding discipline

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old as of July 1, 2025.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

General and OBC: Rs 500 (Rs 400 refundable upon appearing for CBT 1)

SC, ST, PwBD, Women, and Ex-Servicemen: Rs 250 (fully refundable upon appearing for CBT 1)

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment process involves a selection process, consisting of two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by document verification and a medical fitness test. CBT 1 includes 75 questions to be completed within 60 minutes, while CBT 2 comprises two parts: Part A (100 questions, 90 minutes) and Part B (75 trade-specific questions, 60 minutes), with negative marking applicable in both CBTs.

Candidates are advised to ensure their Aadhaar details match the information on their Class 10 mark sheet to avoid discrepancies during document verification.