RRB ALP 2024 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is soon expected to release the results for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination. Once released, candidates who took the RRB ALP 2024 recruitment exam will be able to check their result on the official website by using their login credentials. The result is likely to be announced in February/March on rrb.digialm.com. However, there is no official announcement regarding the result date.

The RRB ALP recruitment exam is conducted in five stages. The exam is held in two computer based tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2), a computer based aptitude test (CBAT), document verification (DV) and a medical examination (ME). The first Computer Based Test or CBT 1 for ALP posts was held from November 25 to 29, 2024.

Candidates shortlisted in the CBT 1 will be eligible to appear in RRB ALP CBT 2.

Along with the results, the RRB will also release the final answer key on the basis of objections submitted by the candidates in the initial answer key.

Steps to check Loco Pilot CBT 1 2025 result

Step 1: Visit the official website of RRBs

Step 2: Click ‘RRB ALP Result 2025 link'

Step 3: ALP CBT 1 result 2025 will appear in PDF form

Step 4: Download the RRB ALP result 2025 and save it

The exam was conducted to fill around 18,799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilots in the Indian Railway. The Railway Recruitment Board conducts RRB ALP and Technician exam to recruit Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician for different zones across the country.

