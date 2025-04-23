RRB NTPC Exam 2025: More Than 11,000 Vacancies To Be Filled, Know Key Details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to conduct the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2024-25 examination between May and June 2025. While the exact dates are yet to be officially announced, candidates are advised to regularly check their respective regional RRB websites for updates. Updates will also be available on the official website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across various undergraduate and graduate-level posts, including Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Clerk cum Typist, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk.

As per the standard procedure, the Exam City Intimation Slip will be released approximately 10 days before the exam, providing candidates with information about their exam city to facilitate travel arrangements. The admit cards will be available for download four days prior to the examination date and will contain essential details such as exam centre, date, and timings.

Candidates should ensure that all details mentioned on the admit card are correct. In case of any discrepancies, they must report them to the concerned authorities immediately. It is important to note that candidates without the admit card will not be allowed to sit for the exam.

For the latest updates and detailed schedules, candidates should regularly visit the official websites of their respective regional RRBs. Staying informed through official announcements will ensure that candidates do not miss out on any critical information related to the examination.