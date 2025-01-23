RRB Recruitment 2025: Railways Recruiting For Over 32,000 Posts, Check Details To Apply

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has started the registration process for the recruitment to various posts in Level-1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the RRB for detailed information. The deadline to fill the applications is February 22, 2025. The fee payment for the applications will close on February 24, 2025. The correction window for the making any changes in the application form will open on February 25, 2025 and close on March 6, 2025.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 32,438 posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. The applicants will be paid an initial salary of Rs 18,000. Candidates will need to pay an examination fee of Rs 500. An amount of Rs 400 will be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in CBT.

The exam will be held in a single stage Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Railway Administration noted that it reserves the right to conduct the CBT either in single stage or multi-stage mode. Candidates who qualify the CBT will be required to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It will be followed by document verification and medical examination.

Any candidate found involved in any unfair means of any kind in the examination/ CBT, sending someone else in his/her place to appear in the examination, attempt to impersonate will be debarred from appearing in the exam will be debarred from appearing in the exam.