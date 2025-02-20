Advertisement

RRB Recruitment: Railway Recruitment Board Extends Deadline For Registration To 32,438 Posts

Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of the RRBs to fill the application forms.

The previous deadline for registration was February 22.
New Delhi:

RRB Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the registration deadline for applying to 32,438 Assistant and other vacancies. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of the RRBs to fill the application forms. The previous deadline for registration was February 22.

The deadline for fee payment after the application window closes is March 3, 2025. The correction window for the application forms will open from March 4 to March 13.

This RRB recruitment drive is being conducted for the following posts-

  • Pointsman-B (Traffic): 5,058
  • Assistant (Track Machine) (Engineering): 799
  • Assistant (Bridge) (Engineering): 301
  • Track Maintainer Gr. IV (Engineering): 13,187
  • Assistant P-Way (Engineering): 247
  • Assistant (C&W) (Mechanical): 2,587
  • Assistant TRD (Electrical): 1,381
  • Assistant (S&T) (S&T): 2,012
  • Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) (Mechanical): 420
  • Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) (Electrical): 950
  • Assistant Operations (Electrical): 744
  • Assistant TL & AC (Electrical): 1,041
  • Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) (Electrical): 624
  • Assistant (Workshop) (Mechanical): 3,077

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have passed Class 10 or ITI or equivalent or have a National Apprenticeship Certificate granted by the NCVT can apply for these vacancies.
Candidates should be at least 18 and not more than 36 years old on January 1, 2025.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be done through a four-stage process-

  • Computer Based Test
  • Physical Efficiency Test 
  • Document Verification and
  • Medical Examination

Application fees

The application fee for the recruitment drive is Rs 250 for PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Community and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs 500.

In the case of PwBD, Female, Transgender, Ex-Servicemen, SC, ST, Minority Community and Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates, the application fee will be refunded after deducting bank charges after appearing for the CBT. For all others, Rs 400 will be refunded after appearing for the CBT.
 

Rrb Recruitment, Railways Recruitment Boards, Rrb Recruitment 2025
