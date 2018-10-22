RRB ALP, Technician Result Expected By October End

RRBs have completed the process of receiving additional qualifications, option for RRB, Post preferences, Exam trade and Bank details for ALP, Technician recruitment. The process of submitting the objection on preliminary answer key is already over and now the wait is for the result for the first CBT which was conducted for the recruitment of ALP and Technician.

As reported by the Indian Express, a RRB official has said that the result for the first CBT for RRB ALP and Technician recruitment will be released before Diwali. The official also said that the RRBs are trying to announce the result by the end of this month.

Going by the statement of the official, the result for RRB ALP Technician exam can be expected by October 31, 2018. If not by October 31, then certainly before November 7, 2018.

The Computer-based Test for the recruitment of ALP and Technicians was concluded on September 4, 2018. RRBs then began the process of filling post preferences for group C posts.RRBs had also increased the number of vacancies for Group C posts to a total of 64,371 after the first CBT exam was over for RRB ALP and Technician recruitment.

Meanwhile, RRBs are conducting CBT for group D posts. The RRB Group D admit cards for exam till October 26, 2018 is available on the official websites and can be downloaded using user id and date of birth. The admit cards or hall tickets for RRB Group D exam scheduled on October 29 will be released on October 25, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News