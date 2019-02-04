RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT Rescheduled; Check Exam Date Here

RRBs have rescheduled 2nd CBT for some candidates

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have rescheduled the second stage CBT for ALP and Technician posts for some candidates who had faced technical glitch during the second stage CBT. The second stage CBT was conducted on January 21, 22, and 23, 2019. During the exam, certain number of candidates faced difficulty in either starting the test or completing the test at certain venues on account of technical reasons. RRBs have decided to re-conduct the CBT for such candidates.

The 2nd stage CBT for ALP Technician post for all such candidates will be conducted on February 8, 2019. The exam city and RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT admit card for such candidates will be available for download on official RRB websites starting today.

RRB ALP Technician Second Stage CBT Syllabus

Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to appear for the RRB 2nd CBT exam with their previously issued admit cards and they must download the e-call letter released afresh.

Candidates are also advised to read the exam day rules carefully and follow the instructions provided in order to avoid disqualification from exam.

After the second CBT, RRBs will conduct Document Verification process followed by Medical Examination of candidates. For the assistant loco pilot post, there will be an additional aptitude test as well. The details about the further rounds of selection will be released in due course of time.

