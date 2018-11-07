RRB ALP Second CBT: Check Part A, Part B Syllabus Here

The examination city details for RRB ALP second CBT will be available 10 days prior to the examination.

Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs of Indian Railways has published the RRB ALP first stage CBT result for the exams conducted in August-September this year last week. According to officials, over 5 lakh candidates have qualified the first stage of assistant loco pilots and technicians exam. The railways had advertised 64,371 posts for recruitment of assistant loco pilots and technicians. The candidates who appeared for the first CBT or Computer Based Test and indicated the RRB of their choice can view their individual score by logging onto the the link provided in the official website of the opted RRB. The qualified candidates can attend the second stage examination scheduled from 12 to 14 December, 2018.

The candidates can download their examination city intimation letter ten days prior to the actual day of the examination.

E-call letters will be available four days prior to the examination date. The candidates will be informed to download their e-call letter through SMS, e-mail and also notice on the website of RRB.

The second stage CBT will be held in two parts; Part A and Part B.

Check the syllabus here:

RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT Syllabus For Paper A

The time limit given for Paper A will be 90 minutes. Paper A will have 100 questions.

Marks scored in Paper A alone will be used in shortlisting candidates for further recruitment processes given that a candidate also qualifies in Paper B.

Paper A will have questions from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Basic Science and Engineering, and General Awareness.

The RRB ALP Technician 2nd CBT syllabus is given below:

Mathematics: Number system, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM, HCF, Ratio and Proportion, Percentages, Mensuration, Time and Work; Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern etc.

General Intelligence and Reasoning: Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and decision making, Similarities and differences, Analytical reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement - Arguments and Assumptions etc.

Basic Science and Engineering: Engineering Drawing (Projections, Views, Drawing Instruments, Lines, Geometric figures, Symbolic Representation), Units, Measurements, Mass Weight and Density, Work Power and Energy, Speed and Velocity, Heat and Temperature, Basic Electricity, Levers and Simple Machines, Occupational Safety and Health, Environment Education, IT Literacy etc.

General Awareness: Current Affairs in Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance.

RRB ALP Result 2018: Exam Trade Syllabus for Part B of Second Stage CBT

The Consolidated Syllabus for all Exam Trades is linked against the trades listed below.

Candidates may click on the link to download the syllabus of their exam trade.

RRB ALP & Technician 2nd CBT Wireman

