RRB ALP Result 2018: Here's How To Check The Results, Scores From Your Mobile Phones

RRB ALP result 2018: All RRBs like RRB Allahabad, RRB Chandigarh, RRB Bhopal released the results

Finally, the RRB ALP results are out. The Indian Railways' Railway Recruitment Board or RRB has published the RRB ALP Technician results on the official websites of the Boards. RRBs, the official hiring arm of Indian Railways, has announced the results for around 36 lakh candidates who had appeared the examination in August and September this year for jobs in various departments of the largest employer in the country. Along with the RRB ALP results, the Boards have now released the scores and final answer keys of the first stage Computer Based Test or CBT. The next stage CBT will be held in December 2018.

RRB ALP or Assistant Loco Pilot along with Technicians (for various trades including Carpenter, CNC Programmer cum Operator, Domestic Painter, Driver cum Fitter, Driver cum Mechanic , Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Forger and Heat Treater, Foundryman, Furniture and Cabinet Maker, Gas Cutter, Material Handling Equipment cum Operator, Mechanics, Moulder, Offset Machine Minder, Operator Advanced Machine Tools, Painter, Pattern Maker etc), recruitment process for more than 60,000 vacancies kick started from the beginning of this year along with RRB Group D vacancies for which also the Railways have announced more than 60,000 vacancies.

The RRB ALP results and scores can be accessed from the official websites of all the RRBs.

RRB ALP Results: How to check your results

Open the PDF file given near to the respective RRBs here and then check for your roll numbers:

RRB Ahmedabad: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Bilaspur: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Kolkata: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Guwahati: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Mumbai: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Jammu: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Chennai: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Bilaspur: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Chandigarh: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Ajmer: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Bhubaneswar: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Bhopal: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Bangalore: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Siliguri: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Patna: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Secunderabad: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Muzaffarpur: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB ALP Results: How to download scores

Step I : Go to the RRB websites

(click here for accessing RRB websites)

Step II : Click on this link "CEN-01/2018 - Click here to view candidates' Score and Master QP with final answer Key of 1st Stage CBT (ALP & Technicians)" given on the homepages of RRBs

Step III : Enter your registration details on next page

Step IV:Access your RRB ALP result scores and final keys

Click here for more Jobs News

