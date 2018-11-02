RRB ALP Result: Check Your ALP Technician Results Here

The RRB ALP result PDF pages have been republished on this article.

RRB ALP results have been published on the official websites based on the performance in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted from August 9, 2018 to September 4, 2018 by Railway Recruitment Boards of Indian Railways for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians against CEN 01/2018. The candidates bearing the roll numbers as published on the RRB ALP result PDF pages here have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the second Stage CBT as per their merit and post preferences.

The Roll Numbers are arranged horizontally in ascending order and not in order of merit.

Candidates awaiting their RRB ALP Technician result may open their respective RRB links and check their results:

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Kolkata: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Guwahati: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Mumbai: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Jammu: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Chennai: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Bilaspur: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Chandigarh: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Ajmer: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Bhubaneswar: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Bhopal: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Bangalore: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Siliguri: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Patna: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Secunderabad: Click here for RRB ALP result

