RRB ALP Result 2018 Live Updates: Results Published On Railway Recruitment Board Websites

The anticipation is over for RRB ALP Technician exam candidates. RRB Alp Technician result publication for first stage CBT has begun. More than 45 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and more than 36 lakh candidates had appeared for the RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT. The RRB will be recruiting for more than 63,000 Group C posts through this recruitment drive.The dates for second stage CBT has also been released now.

RRB ALP Result 2018 Live Updates

Candidates awaiting their RRB ALP Technician result can follow live updates here:

November 2, 2018, 9:35 pm: Click here for RRB Bhubaneswar results

November 2, 2018, 9:35 pm: Click here for RRB Bhopal results

November 2, 2018, 9:35 pm: Click here for RRB Bangalore results

November 2, 2018, 9:30 pm: Follow the steps given here to check your individual scores:

Click here

November 2, 2018, 9:20 pm: "The Login to form will be available only between 02-11-2018 23 Hours 00 Minutes to 11-12-2018 23 Hours 55 Minutes," says RRB.

November 2, 2018, 9:20 pm: The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) is scheduled from December 12, 2018 to December 12, 2018. All the shortlisted candidates shall be advised through official website of RRBs / SMS / Email to download their Exam City Intimation about 10 days prior to the 2nd Stage CBT. The e-call letter will be available for download four days prior to examination date.

November 2, 2018, 9:00 pm: The links of several RRBs have started crashing.

November 2, 2018, 8:45 pm: RRB Bhopal releases result pdf for RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT exam.

November 2, 2018, 8:30 pm: RRB Thiruvanathapuram uploads result pdf for RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT exam.

