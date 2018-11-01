RRB ALP Technician Result Soon; Check Exam Details For Second Stage CBT

RRB ALP Technician Result Soon; Exam Details For Second Stage CBT

The countdown to RRB ALP, Technician first stage CBT result has begun. As per an official notification released by RRCB, the RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT result should be released on or before November 5, 2018. The first stage CBT for ALP and Technician was concluded on September 4, 2018.

Candidates who appeared for the first stage CBT are eagerly awaiting for the result. As per an estimate, almost 36 lakh candidates had appeared for the RRB ALP Technician exam.

Candidates who qualify the RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT will have to appear for the second stage CBT. The RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT will test a candidate's knowledge in their respective trade.

There are 57 trades in total in which the examination will be conducted. RRBs have released the detailed syllabus for each Exam Trade. Until the result is declared, candidates can check the syllabus for their respective exam trade and prepare accordingly.

Candidates will be shortlisted for the second stage CBT on the basis of their performance in the first stage CBT and their post and RRB preference.

The tentative date for RRB ALP Technician second stage CBT is November 18, 2018. The hall tickets for the second stage CBT will be released after the result declaration. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB first stage CBT are advised to keep visiting the official website for any update and information on the exam.

Meanwhile, RRBs are also conducting Group D CBT. The admit cards for RRB Group D exam can be downloaded from the official website. The RRB Group D exams will conclude on December 17, 2018.

