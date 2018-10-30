RRB ALP Result 2018: First Stage Results Date Confirmed, Use These Direct Links To Access Your Scores

RRB ALP results are likely to be published on or before November 5, 2018

RRB ALP Result 2018: Railway Recruitment Board has announced in a notification that the RRB ALP result processing of the first stage CBT is in its final stages. The Board said the list of candidates shortlisted for Second Stage CBT for each RRB (like RRB Chandigarh, RRB Ajmer, RRB Kolkata etc.), based on their merit and post preference, is likely to be published on or before November 5, 2018 along with the actual marks and normalized score of the candidates. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB ALP first stage are advised to note that the Second Stage CBT is likely to start from November 19, 2018.

The syllabus for various Exam Trades (like Book Binder, Industrial Painter, Mechanic Power Electronics, Structural Welder, Carpenter, Instrument Mechanic, Mechanic Radio and TV etc.) has been published on the official websites of RRBs through a link.

"Candidates can download their exam trade syllabus by clicking on the relevant trade name. Candidates are further advised to regularly visit official websites of RRBs for latest updates," said an RRB ALP result notification.

RRBs completed first stage Computer Based Test or CBT for 47.56 lakh candidates for ALP and Technician posts from August 9 to September 4, 2018.

RRB ALP results 2018: Where to check

A link for checking your results will be provided on the links given below:

RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ajmer RRB Allahabad RRB Bangalore RRB Bhopal RRB Bhubaneshwar RRB Bilaspur RRB Chandigarh RRB Chennai RRB Gorakhpur RRB Guwahati RRB Jammu RRB Kolkata RRB Malda RRB Mumbai RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Patna RRB Ranchi RRB Secunderabad RRB Siliguri RRB Thiruvananthapuram

RRB ALP Result To Be Announced On Or Before November 5, Here's How To Check

The RRB Group D recruitment exam, as part of massive recruitment exercise in Indian Railways, is going on right now and will be held till December 17, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News