Railway ALP, Technician 2nd CBT: Know Exam Pattern

RRB to release ALP, technician result on or before November 5, 2018.

RRB ALP, Technician Exam: For the first stage computer based test of railway assistant loco pilot (ALP) and technician recruitment, railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have confirmed the result date. The result will be declared on or before November 5, 2018 as per the official update given by the boards. The Boards have also maintained 15 days gap before starting the second stage exam, which is compulsory for both the posts. The score card of first CBT will determine the candidature of the candidate for the second CBT.

RRB ALP, Technician 2nd CBT Pattern

RRB ALP Technician Exam: Check Syllabus Here

The exam will comprise of two parts and candidates will be allowed 2 hours and 30 minutes in total. The first part will comprise of 100 questions and candidates shall have to attempt it in 90 minutes. Questions will be asked from Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, Basic Science and Engineering and General Awareness on Current Affairs. The second part will assess the trade skills of the candidates. The pass mark in this section is 35% and candidates will be allowed 1 hour to attempt the exam.

The individual call letter/ admit card for the second CBT will be available on the official websites of the respective RRBs. Candidates will be intimated about the admit card date on the registered mobile number and email as well.

Like the first CBT, there will be negative marking in the second one as well. For every wrong answer, one third of the total marks will be deducted from the total marks allotted to that particular question.

Candidates should be very particular about their signature. Difference in signature style may lead to cancellation of the candidature of the candidate. 'Signatures of the candidates on all documents should be identical, either in English or Hindi, and must be in running hand writing and not in block/capital or disjointed letters. Signatures in different style or language at the time of CBT, AT and DV etc. (as applicable) may result in cancellation of candidature,' reads the official notice.

For the second CBT as well, SC/ ST candidates will be provided free sleeper class railway pass.

