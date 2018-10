RRB ALP Technician Result On November 5, Second Stage From November 19; Check Syllabus Here

RRB ALP, Technician stage 1 CBT results will be released on the RRB websites

Railway Recruitment Boards or RRBs of Indian Railways will release the RRB ALP result for the Computer Based-Test (CBT) held in August-September this year on or before November 5, 2018. After the first stage RRB ALP results have been released, the Boards will be conducting the second stage CBT for the recruitment of more than 64,000 Assistant Loco-Pilots (ALP) and technicians from November 19, 2018. The RRBs have also released the syllabus for second stage CBT for various exams. The links for various trades have been published on the official websites of RRBs through a link. Candidates can download their exam trade syllabus by clicking on the relevant trade name.

We are republishing the syllabus for these second stage CBT here.

The Consolidated Syllabus for all Exam Trades is linked against the trades listed below.

Candidates may click on the link to download the syllabus of their exam trade.

RRB ALP & Technician 2nd CBT Wireman

