RRB ALP Technician Result Update; Candidates Prepare For Second Stage CBT

RRBs, yesterday, made an official announcement about the ALP Technician first stage CBT results. The RRB ALP Technician first stage CBT is expected to be released by November 5, 2018. RRBs notified that result processing is in the final stage. Along with the shortlist of candidates who qualify for the second stage CBT, the actual and normalized scores of the candidates will be released too.

Approximately 47.56 lakh candidates had appeared for the first stage CBT conducted for ALP and Technician posts from 9th August to 4th September, 2018. Out of the total candidates who have appeared for the exam, only 27% are likely to qualify for the second stage exam.

One out of every 56 candidates, in total, has a chance to be shortlisted for the next level of selection process in the mega recruitment drive of Indian Railways.

The RRB ALP Technician first stage result will be released on the official RRB websites.

For the second stage CBT, RRBs have also released the syllabus for Exam Trade. Each candidate will appear for the exam trade they had selected in their application form.

The Second stage CBT is expected to begin from November 19, 2018. The details for the second stage CBT and admit card will be released on the official website aftre result declaration.

Meanwhile, RRBs are also conducting CBT for Group D posts. The exams began on September 17 and will conclude on December 17, 2018. As per a release by Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB), 1.89 crore candidates will sit for the RRB Group D exam.

