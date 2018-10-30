RRB ALP Result To Be Announced On Or Before November 5, Here's How To Check

RRB ALP results will be released on the official websites of Railway Recruitment Boards

The wait for the RRB ALP results are over. Indian Railways' Railway Recruitment Board or RRB will release the RRB ALP first stage results on or before November 5, confirmed a notification from the Board. The Board has also said the RRB ALP result processing is on its final stages. The second CBT or Computer-Based Test for the Assistant Loco Pilot and Technician recruitment will be held from November 19, 2018, added the notification. The candidates who are waiting for the RRB ALP and Technician results may download the syllabus of the second stage from the official website now.

The RRBs across country had organised the first Computer Based Test (CBT) for more than 60 thousand vacancies from August 9 to September 4, 2018. According to the Railway Recruitment Control Board of Indian Railways, 47.56 lakh candidates had registered for the ALP and Technician posts, of which, 36 lakh candidates have appeared for the first stage exam.

Out of the 36 lakh candidates who took the RRB group C or RRB ALP and technicians exam, in August-September, only 27% are likely to qualify for the second stage exam. One out of every 56 candidates, in total, has a chance to be shortlisted for the next level of selection process in the mega recruitment drive of Indian Railways.

Vacancy numbers have been revised to 64371, as of now.

For both RRB Group D and RRB ALP recruitment, the exam of more than 1.5 crore candidates has already been conducted so far, Indian Railways said yesterday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by Indian Railways for this unprecedented scale of examination.

RRB ALP Result 2018: How to download

Follow these steps to download your RRB ALP results:

Step I: Go to official RRB website you have registered. (Direct link here)

Step II : Click on the link provided to download your RRB ALP Result.

Step III: Enter your user id and date of birth.

Step IV: Submit and download your result/scorecard.

